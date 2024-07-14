Biden Campaign Pulls Down TV Ads Following Trump Shooting

Following shots being fired at former President Donald Trump on Saturday, the Biden-Harris campaign is “pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible,” a campaign official told media outlets on Saturday.

The move to suspend political communications is common following a significant event like what happened at the Republican candidate’s event, where he was apparently grazed by a bullet.

The president shared both a statement and made public remarks Saturday evening. He and numerous other members of both parties have spoken out to wish Trump the best and to decry political violence.

One member of the crowd was killed, as was the shooter. Another audience member remains in critical condition.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” Trump said on Truth Social in his first statement on the incident. “Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”