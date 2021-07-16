Biden Says Facebook Is ‘Killing People’ With COVID Misinformation (Video)

President Joe Biden had a clear message for social media platforms like Facebook on Friday: “They’re killing people” with COVID misinformation, he said.

Asked by a reporter what message he had for social media giants as misinformation about the coronavirus swirls, Biden said, “They’re killing people. I mean, it really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people.”

On Thursday afternoon, press secretary Jen Psaki said Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation about the virus and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Psaki cited a May finding by the Center for Countering Digital Hate that said 12 accounts were responsible for almost 65% of anti-vaccine content and misinformation. Facebook disputed the center’s methodology, but Psaki called on the platform to “move more quickly to remove harmful violative posts.”

