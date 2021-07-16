Trump, O’Reilly Not Exactly Selling Out Tickets for Stadium Tour

Advance ticket sales have been on since June 14 for former president Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s stadium tour, but they haven’t come close to selling out.

As Politico pointed out Friday, Ticketmaster listings for the Orlando, Dallas and Sunrise stops and the AXS page for the Houston event still have plenty of available seats. What’s more, Politico spoke to employees in the box offices of the venues Trump and O’Reilly selected for their “History Tour” and got the inside scoop on how the sales — or lack thereof — compare to those for other upcoming events.

“We have concerts that are doing a lot better than this,” one box office employee in Orlando is quoted as saying in the Politico piece.

The tour is slated for December of this year and most tickets cost between $100 and $300. There is, however, a VIP meet-and-greet available. For over $8,500, VIPs can take photos with Trump and O’Reilly and attend a pre-show reception that lasts 45 minutes.

Politico noted that former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton, were able to sell out venues in a relatively short amount of time, although the sites of the “History Tour” are slightly larger than the ones chosen by Obama for her book tour and the Clintons for their Live Nation tour.

The website Mediaite tweeted a seat map of one of the venues that shows a significant portion of seats for the tour as unsold.