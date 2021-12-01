President Biden was blunt with his response Wednesday when asked what he thought about the revelation that Donald Trump tested positive for COVID three days before their first presidential debate — and whether it put Biden at risk.

“I don’t think about the former president,” Biden said, before exiting his news conference.

Q: "Mark Meadows has written a book revealing that President Trump tested positive for COVID a few days before your first debate. Do you think the former president put you at risk?"



President Biden: "I don't think about the former president." pic.twitter.com/Z8apvnelYe — CSPAN (@cspan) December 1, 2021

The information came to light Wednesday morning, when The Guardian published an excerpt from Mark Meadows’ forthcoming memoir, “The Chief’s Chief.”

Trump’s chief of staff also wrote that although he knew each candidate was required to “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

The former president then took another test, which came back negative.

However, on Oct. 2 the White House announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID and was transported to a hospital.

Trump hit back at the allegation on Wednesday via a statement that was distributed to his Save America PAC email list.

“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate,” he said.

At the time of the debate, Trump was 74 years old and Biden 77, driving speculation that the now-president’s health may have been seriously at risk.

The Guardian obtained the excerpt from Meadows the same day that he announced his decision to cooperate “in at least a limited way” with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNBC. He has agreed to give testimony and has already provided records to the panel.

The committee had previously accused Meadows of defying a subpoena for records and testimony. He changed his stance after the committee announced its intent to vote former Justice Department official and Trump ally Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress.