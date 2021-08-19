‘Big Brother’ Fans Baffled by That Eviction Night Kiss

Showmances are pretty much an inevitability on “Big Brother,” but generally, they aren’t hard to spot. At the moment though, there are no relationships happening in season 23 — but that doesn’t mean kisses aren’t being shared. In fact, there was one big one on Thursday night and uh, no one seems to know what to make of it.

It came just minutes after Britini was officially evicted from the house. As the remaining players offered each other support, Derek F. and Kyland shared a big hug. As the seconds rolled on, Big D began kissing Kyland’s cheek and laughing. Upping the ante, Kyland grabbed Big D’s face and kissed him right on the lips.

Granted, Big D has made no secret of his attraction to Kyland throughout the show. But even so, the moment had fans scratching their heads as to why it happened.

#bb23 What’s going on? I’m confused. Is that why big D said him and Kyland were going to get up afterwards 😳😳😳😳😳#bigbrother pic.twitter.com/y17Qdno6HB — SugarShaunte (@sugar126) August 20, 2021

HOLD ON DID KYLAND AND BIG D JUST- #BB23 pic.twitter.com/BwU5c6qG0D — iliana 🖤 (@moonlitpisces21) August 20, 2021

Up to this point, there’s only been one official showmance, known as “ChrisAlyss.” And, on his way out the door after being evicted, Christian planted one on Alyssa, shocking all the houseguests (but obviously, none of the fans). Still, that kiss paled in comparison to the one between Kyland and Big D for some “Big Brother” fans.

The way the Ky and Big D kiss was better than the Christian/Alyssa kiss last week. I’m sick. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/LAS17aS4Bx — ✨🤷🏾‍♂️ | ACAB (@fwiendly) August 20, 2021

Now, it’s possible that Kyland and Big D were just sharing a happy, goofy moment over the fact that their alliance, “The Cookout,” remains intact. But really, it was virtually impossible to hear the exact words the men were saying to each other.

No matter what caused it though, fans will likely be thinking about it for a bit. You can check out more reactions to the moment below.

Now why did Kyland make out with Big D on national tv 💀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/qj833MzCcK — Josiah || 🎶🍃🎥 (@lanzo_josiah) August 20, 2021

Hannah when she saw big d and kyland kiss #bb23 pic.twitter.com/Va6cYjgR1S — jay (@realitygamehost) August 20, 2021

big d living out his fantasies, i know this man is giddy rn #bb23 pic.twitter.com/u9G98DVtpH — birddie 👾 | dannah supremacy (@cryptobirddie) August 20, 2021