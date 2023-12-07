The ultimate legends of “Big Brother” are back, including Frankie Grande, Danielle Reyes, Josh Martinez and more, to compete in the reality series’ holiday-inspired special “Reindeer Games.”

“Reindeer Games” stands as the first holiday special in the history of the “Big Brother” franchise. The two-week show will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, Dec. 11.

Per a description of the special, the nine legendary players — which include America’s Favorites and former participants — have been brought together to take part in some of the “most challenging and unpredictable holiday-themed competitions” that will pit “Big Brother” legends “against each other as they face a new game with an all-new set of rules.”

The nine players who signed on to compete are Cody Calafiore (Season 16, Season 22 winner), Nicole Franzel (Season 16, Season 18 winner), Frankie Grande (Season 16), Taylor Hale (Season 24 winner and America’s Favorite Player), Cameron Hardin (Season 25 America’s Favorite Player), Britney Haynes (Season 12 America’s Favorite Player), Josh Martinez (Season 19 winner), Xavier Prather (Season 23 winner) and Danielle Reyes (Season 3 and Season 7).

Each episode will feature three competitions that will that take place in “Santa’s Showdown” and will determine which player goes home at the end of that episode. The pack will be led by “Magical Elves,” Derek Xiao (Season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (Season 23) and Jordan Lloyd (Season 11 winner). Only one houseguest will be able to take home a $100,000 grand prize.

The slated episodes will air from Dec. 11 through Dec. 21. “Big Brother: Reindeer Games” was produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meechan and Chris Roach served as executive producers.