In his first public comment since being kicked off “Big Brother” for using the n-word, Luke Valentine neither apologized nor acknowledged the matter.

Instead, in a short video posted on his Twitter (X) account, Valentine presented a defiantly chipper face as he offered up a substance-free affirmation to his followers.

“Hey, guys, just letting you know I’m alive, I’ve arrived, and you gotta keep the flames stoked. Until next time. We can’t burn out, no, no, no. the fires of love will continue to burn, baby,” Valentine said in a clip recorded while he was walking in an unidentified outdoor location.

“So thank you for all the memes, thank you for the support, all the kind words. And uh, now we’re just waiting on Duke.”

It’s not clear what “Duke” refers to.

Valentine was dropped from the show’s 25th season after he used the N-word in a conversation that was streamed on the Paramount+ live feeds. It was the first time in the show’s history that a contestant was booted for something they said on the live feed.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” a spokesperson for CBS and the show’s producers told TheWrap after he was removed.

With Valentine’s exit, the remaining houseguests included “Survivor” alum Cirie Fields, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Reilly Smedley.