Big Brother

CBS

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start

by | July 8, 2021 @ 8:38 AM

But Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on NBC steals some thunder

“Big Brother” Season 23 got off to a pretty big start, relatively speaking, on Wednesday. The CBS reality competition premiered to 10% more viewers this summer than last, and stayed steady among adults 18-49. The Tampa Bay Lightning securing their second-straight Stanley Cup last night on NBC got a bit in the way, however.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC should be considered subject to significant adjustment. For now…

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

