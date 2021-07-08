‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start

But Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on NBC steals some thunder

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC should be considered subject to significant adjustment. For now…

“Big Brother” Season 23 got off to a pretty big start, relatively speaking, on Wednesday. The CBS reality competition premiered to 10% more viewers this summer than last, and stayed steady among adults 18-49. The Tampa Bay Lightning securing their second-straight Stanley Cup last night on NBC got a bit in the way, however.

NBC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3 million, CBS was third with 2.9 million.

Those NBC numbers, likely to rise when final data is made available, were all Game 5 of the Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens. It was a tight one, with the home team winning 1-0 on a second-period goal by Ross Colton. That would prove to be all the Lightning needed to again lift Lord Stanley’s gorgeous trophy.

For CBS, “Big Brother” from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. averaged a 1.0 rating and 4 million total viewers. The “Love Island” Season 3 premiere from 9:30 to 11 received a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5 and fourth in total viewers with 2.1 million. “MasterChef” at 8 drew a 0.5 rating and 2.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Crime Scene Kitchen” managed a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4, but first in total viewers with 3.4 million. Following a rerun, “The $100,000 Pyramid” at 9 had a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. At 10, “Card Sharks” got a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 634,000. “Kung Fu” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 835,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1 rating and 432,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.