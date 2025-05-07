‘Big Mouth’: Nick Goes Through Puberty and the Kids Start High School in Final Season Trailer

To quote Nick Kroll’s Maury, “It’s the end of a very gross era.” “Big Mouth” dropped the trailer for its eighth and final season on Wednesday, and it’s just as upsetting and surprisingly sweet as this raunchy animated comedy has always been. The longest-running scripted Netflix original will premiere on May 23.

“Do you schmucks even know why you go through puberty?” Natasha Lyonne asks as a sassy new teacher. The video then cuts to a series of embarrassing scenes, from Missy (Ayo Edebiri) accidentally farting on another student’s lunch to Jessi (Jessi Klein) panicking about her PMS. But it’s not all humiliating bodily functions. The trailer also shows Lola (Kroll) introducing Matthew (Andrew Rannells) to something called the gay pornscape, a colorful land filled with men happily exploring their various kinks. And this season has a special surprise in store for one of its main characters: Nick (Kroll).

“It finally happened! I grew!” Nick says in the trailer. “Surprise! Merry puberty, Nick!” his Hormone Monster Rick (Kroll) says, throwing pubic hair into Nick’s face. See? Sweet and disgusting. Watch the full trailer, below.

The 10-episode eighth season will see the children of “Big Mouth” entering high school for the first time. As such, the social stakes have never been higher and their hormones have never been more out of control.

Season 8 of the Netflix original stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells and Jordan Peele as series regulars. This season’s guest stars include Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson and Jack McBrayer.

“Big Mouth” is created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.