Showtime series “Billions” will return for its seventh and final season streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, August 11, and make its on-air debut Sunday, August 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the cabler announced on Thursday.

The 12-episode season also marks the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod. Lewis, an Emmy winner for his role as Nicholas Brody on “Homeland,” left the series after Season 5.

He rejoins “Billions” cast regulars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff.

“‘Billions’ has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

“This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise,” he added.

As previously announced, the “Billions” universe is expanding with several spinoffs planned, all of which will be executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Paul Schiff, whose credits include “Rushmore” and “My Cousin Vinny.” ”Billions: Miami,“ ”Billions: London,“ ”Millions“ and ”Trillions” are all in the works, Showtime announced in February.

Per Showtime’s logline, in Season 7, “Alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

The series premiered in 2016 and is one of Showtime’s most-watched signature series.

“Billions” is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien, and Beth Schacter. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with Showtime.