Miramax comedy “Old Dads,” the directorial debut for Bill Burr, who will also star in the film, has made nine additions to its cast, The Wrap has exclusively learned.

Jackie Tohn (“GLOW”), Miles Robbins (“Halloween”), Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), Dash McCloud (“Candy”), Justin Miles (“The Walking Dead”), Natasha Leggero (“Burning Love”), Katrina Bowden (“30 Rock”), Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) and Rory Scovel (“Physical”) have joined the cast for “Old Dads.”

“Old Dads” centers on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.

They will appear in the comedy alongside Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton and Reign Edwards.

Burr is set to make his feature directorial debut and also co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler. The film is currently in production and began principal photography on March 2 in Los Angeles

Producers are Burr, Bill Block (“Bad Moms,” “Dirty Grandpa”) for Miramax, Monica Levinson (both “Borat” movies, “Bruno”) for All of Us Productions, Mike Bertolina for All Things Comedy, and Ben Tishler.

Jackie Tohn is repped by Armada Partners and CAA. Miles Robbins is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Gersh. Rachael Harris is repped by Rise Management, ICM Partners, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP. Dash McCloud is repped by Bella Agency and Brave Artists Management. Justin Miles is repped by Alexander White Agency. Natasha Leggero is repped by CAA and Artists First. Katrina Bowden is repped by Innovative Artists & Vault Entertainment. Josh Brener is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Rory Scovel is repped by Mosaic, UTA, and Isaac Dunham of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.