Bill Cosby Scolds Howard University for Reprimanding Phylicia Rashad’s Support of Him

Bill Cosby is standing by his former leading lady, Phylicia Rashad, issuing a statement Sunday chewing out Howard University for chastising her support of the actor-comedian’s release from jail.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus. This mainstream media has become the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol,” Cosby’s statement reads. “Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day. NO TECHNICALITY — IT’S A VIOLATION OF ONES RIGHTS & WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD.”

Rashad took to Twitter on last week to celebrate Cosby’s release after serving three years on a three- to 10-year sentence. “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she tweeted.

Reaction to her glee ruffled a whole lot of feathers on social media, ripping the actress’ “horrible enabler’s take.”

Within a few hours, Rashad posted a follow-up tweet explaining her post “was in no way intended to be insensitive” to survivors of sexual assault.

Just last month Rashad was named dean of Howard University’s newly renamed Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, a fact for which she was taken to task for her public support of Cosby despite accusations of misconduct from dozens of women.

One of the many disavowing the support she showed for her long-time friend was Howard University. “Survivors of sexual assault will always be our first priority,” read a statement posted on Howard University’s social media accounts. “While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”

Cosby denies all of the allegations from his 60 accusers, issuing a statement on Wednesday in which he condemned the media for “pushing” certain rhetoric against him.

Meanwhile, Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, has hinted that the comedian could be planning a tour for a new one-man show. “A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him,” Wyatt told Inside Edition.