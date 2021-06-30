Time’s Up Calls Bill Cosby’s Release a ‘Travesty and an Injustice’

Time’s Up says that Bill Cosby’s release from prison is a “travesty and an injustice” to the survivors who accused the comedian of sexual assault, adding that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his conviction caused “emotional trauma” to many women.

“The semblance of justice these women had in knowing Cosby was convicted has been completely erased with his release today,” president, and CEO of Time’s Up Tina Tchen said in a statement. “But let’s be clear, even the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision did not challenge the finding of the jury that Bill Cosby committed sexual assault.”

Cosby is set to be released from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court on Wednesday overturned his conviction stemming from a 2018 felony sexual assault charge. The 83-year-old comedian served three years of a three- to 10-year prison sentence. In overturning the conviction, the state Supreme Court ruled that Cosby can’t be retried on the same charges.

He has maintained his innocence on all accusations of sexual assault.

Last year, a Pennsylvania appeals court upheld Cosby’s conviction, rejecting his legal team’s argument that he wasn’t given a fair trial. But on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction based on whether the judge should have allowed Cosby’s deposition from a civil lawsuit to be used in the trial after Cosby said he was previously promised by a district attorney that he wouldn’t be prosecuted for those oral and written statements.

Cosby’s case is one of the most high profile of the #MeToo era. He was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, at his home in 2004. Though the case involves just one woman, at least 60 women have come forward to accuse the former entertainer of sexual assault.

See the full statement from Tchen below: