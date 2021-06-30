Hollywood Stars ‘Enraged’ Over Bill Cosby’s Release: ‘Shame on the Court’

It looks like “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad is the only one who’s happy about Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

Hollywood celebs decried the decision Wednesday en masse on Twitter (along with many others).

Here’s a sample:

WHEN will things get better for women and girls regarding sexual assault, sexism, misogyny and ageism?

What will it take?

So discouraged. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 30, 2021

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo



Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction – The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist .the end. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

I’m enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it’s ugly head yet again. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) June 30, 2021

Along with the social media, Hollywood’s Women in Film Organization expressed shock and dismay in a statement to TheWrap, as well as offering help to those in the entertainment industry struggling with sexual assault and abuse:

“Today’s news is a setback in the fight for justice for sexual assault survivors. When the system disregards dozens of accusers in a situation like this—because of a technical loophole, not because of the proof that led to sentencing—it creates the perception that it’s “not worth it” for victims to come forward. We strongly support all sexual assault survivors hearing this news today. We call on everyone in a position of power in the screen industries to put an end to the culture of silence and acceptance that allowed Cosby to prey on so many women.



The WIF Help Line (855) 943-5463 is available to anyone in the entertainment industry who has experienced abuse or harassment at work.”



