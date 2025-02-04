Bill Gates Laughs at the Idea Tech Billionaires Attended Trump’s Inauguration ‘For the Good of the Country’ | Video

Bill Gates threw some cheeky shots at his fellow tech billionaires who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Tuesday.

While guesting on “The View,” he was asked about the tech bro guest list that featured most of the big names in the space. Gates himself did not attend, but joked he was sure his colleagues were there for the right reasons.

“They clearly wanted to fund the inauguration, they wanted it to be a great inauguration,” he said with a smile. “For the good of the country, no doubt.”

The question came weeks after Trump’s inauguration saw him flanked by many of the most recognizable faces in tech. In attendance – and sat right behind the dais and in front of many of Trump’s cabinet appointments – were X and Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google chief Sundar Pichai. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and OpenAI chief Sam Altman were also at inauguration weekend.

Musk has been a topic of conversation on “The View” for much of the last few months. Earlier in Tuesday’s episode, moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked during the Hot Topics segment if the SpaceX billionaire was getting too much access to sensitive government information. Her follow-up question even got interrupted by a strong reaction from the audience.

“Are Americans going to be OK with Musk…” Whoopi started. Before she could even get around to finishing, “The View” crowd loudly answered, “No!”

At the sudden response, Whoopi startled a bit and laughed, responding, “Oh, OK!”

