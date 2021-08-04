Bill Gates Says Dinners with Jeffrey Epstein Were ‘a Huge Mistake’ (Video)

Bill Gates said that it was a “huge mistake” to have “several dinners” with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Wednesday.

In the interview, the Microsoft co-founder was asked about reports that his now ex-wife Melinda – as they finalized their divorce a couple days ago, after 27 years of marriage – was “concerned” about his relationship with Epstein and explain the nature of it. Gates claimed that he was mistakenly led to believe that Epstein would connect him with charity donors to donate to his global health relief efforts.

“I had several dinners with him, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said.

Gates went on to claim that when it became clear that Epstein wasn’t going to connect him with charity donors and help him in his global health efforts, the relationship ended.

“When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended, but it was a huge mistake to spend time with him and give him the credibility,” Gates said.

“There were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake,” he concluded.

Watch the video below:

Bill Gates explains his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, saying they shared “several dinners” in which he hoped to raise “billions of philanthropy.”



“When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended… it was a huge mistake to spend time with him.” pic.twitter.com/ljBMYD94Ei — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 5, 2021

Gates did not address the statement he made in a 2011 email, that Epstein’s “lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.” When that email was made public in 2019, Gates claimed that he was referring to Epstein’s interior design preferences.

Cooper also asked Gates about reports by multiple outlets that 6 women at Microsoft say he had a history of making sexual advances at employees, including during his marriage. Asked “do you have regrets,” Gates said: “well, certainly I, I think everyone does, uh, but, you know I’m, it’s a time of reflection and, uh, you know I, you know at this point I need to go forward. Uh, you know, my work, uh, is very important to me. You know, within the family we’ll, uh, heal as best we can and learn, learn from what’s happened.”

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, though there is skepticism about the true cause of his death. His death also prevented the pursuit of criminal charges, a judge dismissed all the criminal charges the same year.

Along with the billionaire Microsoft co-founder, Epstein was also tied to many other high-profile, wealthy men, such as Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Watch the interview clip of Gates here or above.