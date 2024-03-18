Bill Hader is set to star as “The Cat in the Hat” for an upcoming animated feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the companies announced on Monday.

The animated feature will hit theaters worldwide on Mar. 6, 2026.

Along with Hader, the all-star voice cast includes Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Bowen Yang (“SNL”), Xochitl Gomez (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and Paula Pell (“Girls5eva”).

The official logline for the new animated movie is as follows: In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, “The Cat in the Hat” comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, doing what he does best — spreading joy to “happyless” kids. In the film, The Cat takes on his toughest assignment yet … to cheer a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town.

“The Cat in the Hat” is being written and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing. Susan Brandt and Hader are executive producing. DNEG Animation will be the animation studio partner.

“We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of ‘The Cat in the Hat,’” Bill Damaschke, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, said in a statement to TheWrap. “With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026!”

Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, added: “We are excited to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature. It’s been an amazing experience collaborating with the team from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation so far, as they truly understand what it takes to capture the magic of ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and share his brand of imagination and joy with a new generation of Dr. Seuss fans.”

“The Cat in the Hat” first captured the imaginations of young readers with its whimsical story and iconic red and white striped hat when it debuted in 1957. Nearly 70 years later, the story remains a cherished classic.

The new film kicks off a slate of animated Dr. Seuss projects from both studios, building an extensive universe centered around the classic children’s books and their whimsical worlds.

A live-action “The Cat in the Hat” starring Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning and Spencer Breslin premiered in 2003.

The Insneider first reported the news.