Bill Maher Believes DeSantis Is the ‘Only Way’ Trump Doesn’t Win the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination (Video)

Bill Maher believes that Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only person that can beat former president Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“The only way Trump doesn’t get that nomination is if it’s just him and DeSantis,” Maher said during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday. “If it’s a bunch of people in there, they’re going to split the anti-Trump vote because Trump has a very hardcore following. It’s a cult, and cults don’t ever go away.”

In addition to those cult-like “Trumpers,” Maher blamed voters on the opposite fringe of the political spectrum, coined “Wokesters,” for many of America’s problems.

“They’re not doing this country any great favors,” he said, leading him to reminisce on the past, when he believed politicians from different parties got along. “The kind of people who never agreed on a hell of a lot, but they found ways to work together—they didn’t hate each other,” Maher said, adding that it wasn’t about “owning and destroying people.”

Speaking to the possibility of a Ron DeSantis primary win, “Real Time With Bill Maher” host said he doesn’t believe Americans care whether politicians have a personality or not, after mentioning that people often conflate DeSantis’ supposed lack of personality with losing the presidential election.

“It’s not a prerequisite, it’s great if you have one,” Maher said. “[But] it’s not like [President Joe] Biden is James Brown at the Apollo exactly. I don’t think [a lack of personality] is going to hold Ron DeSantis back.”

