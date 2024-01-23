Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired the Bill Skarsgard feature “Boy Kills World,” the studio announced Tuesday. The film comes from German director Moritz Mohr and is produced in partnership with Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

Skarsgard plays Boy, a non-verbal and deaf man driven by his inner voice he’s co-opted from a favorite childhood video game. He vows revenge on the woman who killed his family (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty. Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose.

The film also includes Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Isaiah Mustafa and Sharlto Copley.

“When we saw ‘Boy Kills World’ at TIFF’s Midnight Madness we were blown away by the crazy action sequences and the terrific cast. Audiences are in for a wild ride,” said Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff in a statement.

“From the opening frames, ‘Boy Kills World’ catapulted the Lionsgate team into a completely bonkers world masterfully created by Sam Raimi, Roy Lee, Bill Skarsgård and the incredibly dynamic cast and crew.” said Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions. “We could not be more excited to partner with our friends at Roadside to bring the delightful insanity to US audiences everywhere.”

“Mohr brings a distinct visual style and an unbridled imagination to the screen, creating an original, outrageous, and visceral thrill ride. ‘Boy Kills World’s’ eclectic cast, eye-popping stunt sequences, and deranged sense of humor will blow audiences away,” Raimi said.

“We could not think of a better partner to bring our audacious and entirely original film to the big screen than the company that has given us the ‘John Wick’ and ‘Hunger Games’ franchises,” said Wayne Fitzjohn and Simon Swart. “Noted for bucking convention and blowing traditional distribution norms out of the window, Lionsgate and Roadside are the perfect team for ‘Boy Kills World.’”

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release “Boy Kills World” in theaters on April 26.