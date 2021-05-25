2021 Billboard Music Awards - Season 2021

Photo by: Emma McIntyre/NBC

Billboard Music Awards on NBC Sink to New Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers

by | May 25, 2021 @ 8:05 AM

2021 BBMAs decline from last year’s October show, when Nielsen numbers plummeted

Sunday night brought a lot of season finales to broadcast television, and the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) back to May on NBC. While the end-of-weekend awards show sure worked out for The Weeknd, these Billboard awards did very little for their host network.

The 2021 BBMAs settled for a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Those are new lows for the annual special.

