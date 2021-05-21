Last Man Standing

Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Rises With Series Finale

by | May 21, 2021 @ 8:38 AM

“Let’s Be Real” does not

“Last Man Standing” aired its last-ever episode last night, drawing a 0.4 rating/2 share and 2.5 million total viewers for Fox. Those Nielsen numbers rose from last week’s penultimate episode — the finale for Fox puppet sketch-comedy series “Let’s Be Real” did not grow from the previous Thursday.

“Let’s Be Real” had a pretty short run. Don’t expect it to be back.

