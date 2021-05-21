Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Rises With Series Finale

“Let’s Be Real” does not

“Let’s Be Real” had a pretty short run. Don’t expect it to be back.

“Last Man Standing” aired its last-ever episode last night, drawing a 0.4 rating/2 share and 2.5 million total viewers for Fox. Those Nielsen numbers rose from last week’s penultimate episode — the finale for Fox puppet sketch-comedy series “Let’s Be Real” did not grow from the previous Thursday.

On an average basis, Fox settled for a four-way primetime ratings tie with CBS, Univision and Telemundo last night. The CW was again alone in seventh place.

ABC and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC had a 5 share, NBC got a 4. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 10.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second with 3.7 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 drew a 0.7/6 and 4.7 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” landed a 0.8/6 and 4.4 million total viewers. “Rebel” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 put up a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million total viewers. At 10, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” posted a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million total viewers.

CBS, Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.6 million, Fox was fourth with 1.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For CBS, between reruns, an original “United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.4/3 and 3.9 million total viewers.For Fox, following a repeat, the “Let’s Be Real” finale at 8:30 managed a 0.2/1 and 763,000 total viewers. The hour-long series finale of former ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” filled out the remainder of Fox’s primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 774,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 541,000 total viewers.