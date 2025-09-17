Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy Appear in Together for Palestine Video Ahead of Benefit Concert: ‘It’s Important to Speak Out Now’

Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix, Javier Bardem and a number of other celebrities appeared in a video shared Wednesday by “Together for Palestine” ahead of the organization’s star-studded benefit show in London.

The video begins with most of its participants saying “Palestine” in unison, before “Succession” star Brian Cox appears and explains to viewers, “We have to tell the truth on behalf of the people of Palestine.”

Later in the video, British comedian and film and TV star Steve Coogan remarks, “It’s important to speak out now, not when this is over. Right now, while it’s happening. Pressurize your government, lend your support to those who are peacefully campaigning. Call for a ceasefire. Stop the killing.”

The video, which also features appearances from “The White Lotus” star Natasha Rothwell, “Bad Sisters” star Sharon Horgan and “Weapons” actor Benedict Wong, among others, was released just hours before the Together For Palestine benefit concert is scheduled to take place. The event will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the OVO Arena Wembley in London and will be live-streamed online.

Organized by Brian Eno, the concert is intended to raise money for Palestinian-led organizations, including Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Medical Relief Service. Those interested in contributing can also purchase merchandise from Together For Palestine’s online digital shop.

The concert will feature performances by Bastille, James Blake and Portishead, as well as appearances from celebrities like Florence Pugh, Benedict Cumberbatch and Riz Ahmed. You can check out the full lineup below.

The event comes just days after “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder caused waves when she said “f—k ICE” and “Free Palestine” in her Emmys acceptance speech Sunday. Javier Bardem similarly reiterated his support for the Palestinians on the Emmys red carpet.

The concert also comes in the wake of a pledge signed by over 4,000 Hollywood workers calling for the industry to boycott Israeli companies and institutions as part of an attempt to “end our complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.” The pledge’s signatories include Phoenix, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

The effort has received pushback both within and outside of Hollywood, including by Paramount Pictures, which outright condemned the boycott calls last week.

The full list of Wednesday’s “Together For Palestine” video participants can be found below.

Joaquin Phoenix

Cillian Murphy

Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell

Javier Bardem

Natasha Rothwell

Michael Wayne Rosen

Sharon Horgan

Steve Coogan

Penélope Cruz

Benedict Wong

India Amarteifio

Annie Mac

Nan Goldin

Peter Gabriel

Denise Gough

Ben Howard

Harriet Walter

Rupi Kaur

Max Porter

Caitríona Balfe

Chris O’Dowd

Brian Cox

Dawn O’Porter

Malala Yousafzai

Indya Moore

Nikita Gill

Luis Tosar

Residente

Carlos Bardem

Tamar Novas

Tahar Rahim