Billie Eilish and James Cameron Team Up for First ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)’ Trailer

Billie Eilish is ready to hit you hard and soft, as seen in Wednesday’s new trailer for her upcoming 3D concert film.

The singer co-directed “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” alongside fellow Oscar winner James Cameron, with the movie hitting theaters on March 20.

“THE TRAILERRRR FOR HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) IS HERE! For the next 72 hours, you can sign up for early access to buy tickets for the movie <333 !!!!!,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “In theaters march 20th 🍿🎬💋💋.”

“Captured during her sold-out world tour, ‘Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)’ brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation,” per the Paramount press release.

Cameron’s Lightstorm Earth co-produced the film along with Darkroom Records and Interscope Films.

This will be Eilish’s first theatrically released concert film after releasing “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” as a Disney+ exclusive in 2021.

Her third studio album boasts hits such as “Birds of a Feather,” “Lunch,” “Chihiro” and “Wildflower.”

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” premieres March 20.