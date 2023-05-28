Billie Eilish is shutting down “woman hating” critics who have accused the singer of being a “sellout” for embracing a more feminine style in a contrast to the baggy shirts that characterized her fashion at the start of her career.

“I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday addressing recent social media comments. “Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I changed and am a sellout.”

The “Bad Guy” Grammy winner pointed out criticism that has accused her of “not being the same Billie” or being “like the rest” of others in the music and entertainment industry. “You guys are true idiots,” she continued, adding, “I can be both” and telling “bozos” to “let women exist.”

The “Lovely” singer also elaborated on the sexism at work in these criticisms, stating in another post, “Fun fact! Did you know that [women] are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things.”

Eilish continued by noting that “femininity does not equal weakness” and saying that it’s a natural instinct for people to “express [themselves] differently at different times.”

Eilish’s comments come just days after the singer shared a closer look at her dragon tattoo on her hip, which the singer previously revealed a glimpse of on a Vogue cover photo in her Met Gala after party look.