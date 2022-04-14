Billie Eilish to Star in New ‘Simpsons’ Short Film for Disney+

Billie Eilish is lending her Grammy-winning voice to a new role. Well, sort of.

The “Happier Than Ever” artist will voice herself in an upcoming “Simpsons” short film for Disney+ titled “When Billie Met Lisa.” Her brother Finneas will also be featured in the project.

Here’s a logline for the short:

Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

The short will debut on Disney+ on April 22.

“When Billie Met Lisa” is one of four Simpsons short films that have been created for Disney+. The previously released shorts include “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.”

The most recent short, “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” was released in November.