Billie Lourd Pens Tearful Tribute to Mother Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death: ‘She Is With Me Every Day’

On the seven-year anniversary of her passing, actress Billie Lourd shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher via Instagram. Lourd captioned the photo, showing her as a young girl alongside her mother on the beach, with “It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief.”

Lourd continued, “This year when I woke up I felt grateful – or ✨griefull✨if you will. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60 of cardiac arrest. Just one day after her passing Fisher’s mother, and Lourd’s grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84.

Since that time Lourd has gone to cultivate her own career and raise two children. She commented about that in her post. “Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day.”

Lourd went on to close with “I miss her every day but the cliche is also true – she is with me every day – she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle.”

Fisher received a long-awaited posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May the 4th of 2023, appropriate considering her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Lourd was there, wearing a dress with her mother’s face proudly displayed on it. The event was marred with some controversy as the day before Lourd’s uncle, Fisher’s brother Todd, went public with comments that the actress intentionally left him and Fisher’s siblings out of the ceremony. Lourd was the sole beneficiary of her mother’s estate and it’s been reported there were disagreements among family members over her inheritance.