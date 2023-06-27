Damien Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod is back in the trailer for the final season of Showtime’s “Billions.”

The seventh season of the drama series launches on Paramount+ with Showtime August 11.

“America, the land of the free, opportunity and self determination,” Lewis’ voiceover kicks off the fast-paced trailer, which you can watch above. “But you can’t escape your enemies … because I’m back now, and I’m wide awake.”

Lewis’ return as Axelrod comes following his break from the show after Season 5. The “Homeland” star and Emmy winner rejoins Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff.

Showtime previously announced the final season with its streaming launch date as well as its on-air debut Sunday, August 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 7 will contain 12 episodes.

“We’re gonna hold the rich and powerful and criminal accountable for their actions no matter the coast,” Giamattie’s Chuck Rhoades says, followed by Stoll’s Mike Prince announcement of his presidential campaign.

Siff’s Wendy Rhoades asks for a message to be passed to Bobby as the adrenaline-packed montage continues.

Per Showtime’s logline, in Season 7, “Alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Since premiering in 2016, the show has become one of Showtime’s most-watched original series. Plans for the “Billions” universe expansion include several spinoff projects like “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions” and “Trillions.”

Showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien as well as Paul Schiff (“Rushmore,” “My Cousin Vinny”) will executive produce these forthcoming projects.

“Billions” is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien, and Beth Schacter. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with Showtime.