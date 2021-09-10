Billy Bob Thornton to Guest Star on ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’

Billy Bob Thornton has joined the cast of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883,” taking on a guest starring role in the Paramount+ drama.

The “Goliath” star will play Marshal Jim Courtright on the series. He joins previously announced series regulars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

A prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” “1883” centers on an earlier generation of the Dutton family “as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” according to the series description. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a handsome, tough-as-nails cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

“1883” will debut on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19, with the premiere episode also getting a run on Paramount Network the same day.

Sheridan, who is also behind Paramount+’s upcoming drama “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, will executive produce the series alongside “Yellowstone” co-creator John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. “1883” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.