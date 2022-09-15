Cullen Douglas’ feel-good documentary “Billy Flanigan: Happiest Man on Earth” has landed at Good Deed Entertainment. The film will debut in theaters Oct. 1 before its on-demand release Oct. 7.

A Disney World performer since 1982, Billy Flanigan became a national sensation during the pandemic. After Disney parks shut down, he embarked on a 7,000-mile bike ride across the country, delivering live musical performances (or “Flanigrams”) to brighten peoples’ days. Out of the spotlight, however, Flanigan struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. The documentary delves into his life and career, using archival footage and candid interviews to tell his story.

“Someone magical who just always comes when they need to be there,” one interview subject describes him as in the trailer, which you can watch below.

“My job at Disney has just been the most incredible journey, so I wake up every day and I think I am,” Flanigan reflects at the end of the video. “I have no reason not to be the happiest man on Earth.”

“Billy Flanigan” is directed by Douglas and executive produced by Randy Goodwin through their 12th Angel Productions. Douglas previously directed four short films and wrote the screenplay for “Letters to God.” His recent acting credits include “Station 19,” “I Love That For You,” “American Crime Story” and “Twin Peaks.”

“The world was hurting. I began making the film as a way to feed my artistic soul during lockdown. The industry was shut down, but I knew I could still tell stories,” Douglas said. “Telling Billy’s incredibly inspiring story not only fed me creatively but reminded me daily of the resilience of the human spirit.”

“Billy’s remarkable life is truly one of a kind, and we can’t wait for audiences to be profoundly inspired by the happiest man on earth,” Good Deed Entertainment CEO Scott Donley noted.

The deal was negotiated by Erik Donley on behalf of Good Deed Entertainment, and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films and Randy Goodwin of 12th Angel Productions on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Billy Flanigan: Happiest Man on Earth” will be available on-demand via Amazon, Apple TV/iTunes, VUDU, and Google Play and is available for digital preorder on Apple TV and on DVD at Amazon.