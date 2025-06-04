Billy Joel Wants Everyone to Know ‘I’m Not Dying’ After Canceling Shows Over Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Howard Stern Says | Video

Billy Joel wants his fans to know he is not dying, despite canceling the remainder of his shows following a brain disorder diagnosis.

Howard Stern passed along the message to his SiriusXM listeners during his show Tuesday. The radio host explained that he got dinner with Joel a couple weeks back and the singer wanted to make sure his fans knew he was not dying.

“He does have issues, but he said, ‘Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I’m not dying,’” Stern said. “You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he’s got to deal with some medical stuff. But he was delightful. We had a great time with the wives. We had a great conversation.”

Joel announced his show cancellations at the end of May – three months after he collapsed while performing at Mohegan Sun Arena. The “Piano Man” singer is dealing with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” his team said in a statement. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

The cancelations impact 17 scheduled stadium shows across England and North America.

Stern’s is not the only positive message about Joel fans received. The singer’s wife Alexis Roderick Joel said on Instagram the family was “hopeful” for his recovery and “grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis” he received from doctors.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received,” she posted. “Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery.”