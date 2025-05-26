Billy Joel’s Wife Shares ‘Hopeful’ Update After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Bill Joel’s family is “hopeful” for his recovery and “grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis” he received from doctors, the singer’s wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, said in her first comments since he announced he was battling a brain disorder.

Roderick Joel, in a post on the “Piano Man” performer’s Instagram account on Monday, also thanked his fans for their support. The accompanying picture showed Joel and his wife smiling with their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, while standing on a dock in a harbor.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received,” she posted. “Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery.”

She added: “We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Three days earlier, on May 23, Joel announced he was suffering from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that forced him to cancel 17 stadium shows across England and North America.

The condition occurs when cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain, leading to the enlargement of the brain’s ventricles. NPH often leads to issues like cognitive impairment, a difficult time walking, and urinary incontinence.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” the singer said in a statement on his canceled concerts.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” his team added. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

The canceled shows come after Joel previously postponed his tour in March, soon after he collapsed onstage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes” is scheduled to open this year’s Tribeca Festival on June 4 at the Beacon Theatre.

The documentary about the legendary musician’s life and career comes from directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, who weave rare, never-before-seen archival footage with candid, soul-baring interviews from the entertainer. In a statement shared with TheWrap later on Friday, Tribeca Festival co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro wished Joel a fast recovery and celebrated him as a “New York icon and global music legend.”