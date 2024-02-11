Billy Joel Celebrates 100th Consecutive Madison Square Garden Concert Performance With CBS Special

Billy Joel’s record-breaking 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden is getting the broadcast treatment on CBS.

The special, which marks the singer’s first concert to air on a broadcast network, premieres Sunday, April 14 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

It will also simulcast live and stream on demand on Paramount+.

Joel’s 100th performance at Madison Square Garden is part of his franchise run on March 28. Since his first show at the venue on Dec. 14, 1978, through his final residency show this July, every single one of Joel’s concerts at Madison Square Garden has been sold out — more than any other artist.

“The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden — The Greatest Run of All Time” is a co-production between Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment.

Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann and Paul Dugdale serve as executive producers, while Emmy Award recipient Dugdale directs. The project is distributed by Sony Music Vision.