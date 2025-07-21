Billy Joel shared an update on his brain disorder diagnosis, a heath issue that led him to cancel all his upcoming concerts back in May.

“I feel fine,” Joel told Bill Maher on the comedian and writer’s podcast “Club Random with Bill Maher.” “My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat.”

When Maher asked why, Joel explained that his condition, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, used to be called “water on the brain” – and added that “nobody knows” what causes it.

Nevertheless, Joel says: “I feel good.”

“They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” Joel added.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which can cause difficulty with walking, cognitive decline and urinary incontinence, is a treatable but not curable medical condition that’s described as a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain, per the Cleveland Clinic.

On May 23, Joel canceled all his upcoming concerts, sharing in a statement that the disorder has led to issues with hearing, balance and vision.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement read. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”



