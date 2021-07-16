Biz Markie Remembered as ‘Legendary’ and ‘More Than Just a Friend’ by Peers and Fans

Tributes flooded Twitter following the news that rapper Biz Markie died Friday at age 57. The rapper nicknamed “the clown prince of Hip Hop” was best known for his humorous lyrics, original flow and his 1989 hit single “Just a Friend.”

“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” the rapper’s family said in a statement. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years.

Markie’s brother, the musician Diamond Shell shared his condolences on Facebook saying, “To the baddest in the beats icon legend … my brother BIZ MARKIE… I’LL miss you more than words ….”

Markie first came up as a member of the influential Juice Crew rap collective, and soon after his death was made public fellow Juice Crew member Roxanne Shante celebrated his life with a recent photograph posted to her Instagram.

See some other reactions below.

This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021

We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He's best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend"! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021

A legend lost way too soon. Rest well Biz. https://t.co/c61UnOrfeS — Travon Free (@Travon) July 17, 2021

Damn. Damn. 😢😢😢😢

He was a love! 💔💔💔

Rest In Peace, Biz Markie. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rMfCu7fTqM — Holly Robinson Peete ⭐️💖 (@hollyrpeete) July 17, 2021

A profound loss.

RIP Biz Markie. https://t.co/AI5nm2uQ7C — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 16, 2021

RIP to the legendary Biz Markie. The star of the show…🕊 pic.twitter.com/THD0DJEuzg — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) July 17, 2021

Rest In Peace Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/0LBIuf9Hja — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 16, 2021

Rest In Peace. This man made my laugh, cry, and feel such joy. You will be missed !! The incomparable #bizmarkie Not just a friend, an inspirational soul. pic.twitter.com/UnsAwTqBQ7 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) July 17, 2021

RIP Biz Markie 💔 it was an honor to get to see you on stage. Que Dios lo bendiga 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4Xo45edn7D — Jessica Marie Garcia (@JessMarieGarcia) July 17, 2021

All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie. I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz. — Flea (@flea333) July 17, 2021

RIP to The Inhuman Orchestra called Biz Markie 🕊🕊🕊🕊



https://t.co/uYM0ZhK8Ae — Felonious Munk 🇪🇹 (@Felonious_munk) July 17, 2021

The actual essence of hip-hop. Character, style, and skill. A Human Beatbox and a DJ's DJ. The human as an endless well of emotion and finesse. RIP Biz Markie. pic.twitter.com/DChwDVRVsO — Ghostly (@ghostly) July 17, 2021

Never forget Biz Markie had a beat boxing segment on Yo Gabba Gabba called “Biz’s Beat of the Day” and went out on tour.

There are thousands of kids who first loved music because of him. Thank you, Biz. pic.twitter.com/QqxtBN51XR — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 17, 2021