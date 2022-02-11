This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros.

While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!

“The Batman,” which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, arrives in theaters March 4. Reeves has described this as “Year 2” of Pattinson’s crusade as Batman, this time going up against the Riddler (Dano) and the Penguin (Farrell) while forming an uneasy alliance with Selena Kyle, the future Catwoman (Kravitz).

“Black Adam” is the next DC movie after “The Batman,” hitting theaters on July 29. Directed by Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” filmmaker Juame Collet-Serra, it also features Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman (seen, wings outstretched, in the footage), Quintessa Swindel as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate (looking dapper as hell).

After that it’s “The Flash” on Nov. 4, with Miller returning from the Snyder-verse side of things in a solo movie for an adventure that sees him crossing over into multiple universes (you know, that old chestnut). Ben Affleck will be back as Batman, alongside Michael Keaton also as Batman. This one is directed by “It” filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” coming Dec. 16, sees Momoa return to the underwater realm for director James Wan. Much of the cast of the original (including Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) also return. And really, isn’t it good to have them back?