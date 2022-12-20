Black Adam will not appear in James Gunn’s first DC chapter of storytelling, Dwayne Johnson has shared.

The actor tweeted a statement about the conversation he had with Gunn, giving an update as to the character’s future within the new and rapidly shifting DC universe.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Johnson’s work to bring “Black Adam” to the big screen began in 2007 when he revealed his commitment to the role alongside “Get Smart” director Peter Segal, who was attached to the project at that point.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” The Rock continued. “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

Seven Bucks Productions Hiram Garcia, who has been lifelong friends with Johnson, jumped on board as producer to make their dream — founded in a love of comic books — come true.

Fifteen years later, the film opened in theaters Oct. 21.

“You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens,” Johnson added. “I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great.”

The film began with the idea of a joint venture between Black Adam and Shazam, but separating the two figures ended up helping Black Adam see the light of day. Adam Sztykiel’s script also allowed The Rock to emerge from the shadows as the DC antihero.

The DC film also includes appearances from Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and even a cameo from Viola Davis, who plays Amanda Waller. The forecasting of Henry Cavill’s “Superman” post-credit scene has since shifted with the actor’s hanging up the Man of Steel’s cloak, though he was first thought to be returning to the role for a reprisal of some sort.