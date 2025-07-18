Black Bear Launches Domestic Theatrical Distribution Arm Led by Benjamin Kramer

Black Bear, the independent studio that produces, finances and distributes films globally, is expanding into U.S. theatrical distribution. Benjamin Kramer will oversee this new division as Black Bear’s President of U.S. Distribution. This expansion is described by the company as “a natural evolution from its increased production output and track record of building leading theatrical businesses in Canada and the United Kingdom” and will see the company release up to 12 theatrical titles per year, “focusing on a curated slate of filmmaker-driven fare and wide-release action and genre movies.” The team will be built out over the coming months under Kramer, who will be reporting to Black Bear CEO Teddy Schwarzman.

Black Bear’s titles include everything from A24’s critically acclaimed “Sing Sing” to Guy Ritchie’s period action movie “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” to Osgood Perkins’ horror hit “The Monkey.” Upcoming Black Bear titles include Netflix’s awards hopeful (and Sundance breakout) “Train Dreams” and Ritchie’s “In the Grey” and “Wife & Dog.”

“Today marks a major step for Black Bear, as we solidify our studio’s capabilities from development through release,” said Schwarzman in an official statement. “Building on the successful distribution businesses we’ve created in Canada and the U.K., our U.S. theatrical business will now let Black Bear connect directly with audiences across the country, who remain hungry for quality and commercial event cinema. I am thrilled for Ben to spearhead this growth, bringing with him vast relationships, an expertise of the domestic marketplace, dealmaking savvy, and a keen understanding for what works for US audiences. He is actively assembling a world-class team of distribution professionals, and on behalf of myself and Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and John Friedberg, we are thrilled to support him in building out a studio for today and into the future.”

Kramer said in an official statement, “It’s incredibly exciting to join Black Bear at this moment of great opportunity in our business. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Teddy, John, Michael, and the team on many successful films. I’ve spent my career evaluating what makes films resonate creatively and commercially and look forward to now connecting the work of great filmmakers directly with audiences. While it is bittersweet to be departing all my dear friends and clients at CAA, I am thrilled to work with the global Black Bear team and to get cooking on making Black Bear’s U.S. distribution a force to be reckoned with.”

Kramer most recently served as Co-Head of the Media Finance department at CAA, where, according to the official release, “he specialized in packaging and arranging financing and distribution for independent films, as well as television series and digital content, while also advising top producers and financiers on their media investments.” While at CAA Kramer worked on several Black Bear films, including “Sing Sing,” “Nyad” and “Dumb Money.”

Black Bear’s U.S. expansion complements its more established distribution operations in other English-language markets. John Friedberg, President of International, oversees a London-based team focused on international sales, direct theatrical distribution in the U.K. and Ireland, and international productions and acquisitions. In Canada, Black Bear owns Elevation Pictures, the leading independent theatrical distributor in the territory, overseen by Co-Presidents Laurie May and Noah Segal.