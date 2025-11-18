‘Black Doves’ Season 2 Cast Adds Neve Campbell, Ambika Mod and Babou Ceesay

Netflix’s “Black Doves” has picked up cameras for production on Season 2, adding seven new guest stars to the spy thriller series.

New additions to the Keira Knightley-led series include Ambika Mod (“One Day”), who will play Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent who is sent to help Helen (Knightley) on a mission. Babou Ceesay (“Alien: Earth”) plays Mr Conteh, a suspicious Black Doves executiv, and Sam Riley (“Firebrand”) plays Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organization, who offers Sam (Ben Whishaw) a lifeline.

Neve Campbell, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic and Samuel Barnett will also join the cast of Season 2 alongside returning stars Knightley, Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Other returning cast members include Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth.

Filming has begun on the spy thriller in and around London. The second season will focus on Helen’s relationship with her husband (the next prime minister) Wallace after revealing her status as a Black Dove. She will continue to uncover conspiratorial webs in the upper echelon of society, testing her loyalty to the Black Doves.

“I couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family,” the series’ creator Joe Barton said. “To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again.”

Barton wrote and executive produced the second season for Noisy Bear. Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry and Keira Knightley will executive produce for Sister. Julian Farino and Kieron Hawkes will direct Season 2.

“It’s a thrill to be back in Joe Barton’s world of love, lies and espionage, and to be partnering once again with Netflix on Black Doves,” Featherstone and Fry said in a joint statement. “Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire have packed away the Christmas jumpers, and are set to return in spectacular form, joined by some season one favourites, and a brilliant new cast who bring wit, danger and a few perfectly timed surprises. Season 2 is bigger, bolder – and just as delightfully unpredictable.”

“To say we are over excited about welcoming the Black Doves team back to Netflix would be an understatement,” Anne Mensah, VP of content at Netflix UK, added. “This is what happens when best in class writing meets best in class directing and extraordinary acting in a dark alley with guns and champagne. We couldn’t be more thrilled and we know the Black Doves fandom is waiting!”