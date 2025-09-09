‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Sets Serial Killer Crime Thriller Series at Netflix

It looks like Charlie Brooker’s future will continue to exist at Netflix, as the “Black Mirror” creator has set a new four-part detective series at the streamer.

The currently untitled project will star Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell and Lena Headey.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release,” Brooker told Tudum. “I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you.”

The show will be set between the fictional city of Bleakford and the streets of London, and follows “a tormented detective on a relentless mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims.” Tuesday’s announcement cheekily described the series as “profoundly serious” with plenty of “blood and frowning.”

Brooker wrote the series along with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier and Joel Morris, with additional material from Victoria Asare Archer. Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones executive produce, with co-EP Mark Kinsella and producer Richard Webb.

While Season 7 of “Black Mirror” premiered on Netflix in April, Brooker also brought his BBC series “Cunk on Earth” to the streamer in early 2023.

There is no premiere date yet set for this new, untitled series.