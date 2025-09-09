‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Sets Serial Killer Crime Thriller Series at Netflix

The untitled, four-part detective series will star Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell and Lena Headey

JD Knapp
Charlie Brooker
Charlie Brooker (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

It looks like Charlie Brooker’s future will continue to exist at Netflix, as the “Black Mirror” creator has set a new four-part detective series at the streamer.

The currently untitled project will star Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell and Lena Headey.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release,” Brooker told Tudum. “I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you.”

The show will be set between the fictional city of Bleakford and the streets of London, and follows “a tormented detective on a relentless mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims.” Tuesday’s announcement cheekily described the series as “profoundly serious” with plenty of “blood and frowning.”

Brooker wrote the series along with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier and Joel Morris, with additional material from Victoria Asare Archer. Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones executive produce, with co-EP Mark Kinsella and producer Richard Webb.

While Season 7 of “Black Mirror” premiered on Netflix in April, Brooker also brought his BBC series “Cunk on Earth” to the streamer in early 2023.

There is no premiere date yet set for this new, untitled series.

Guillermo del Toro and Oscar Isaac at TIFF 2025
Read Next
Guillermo del Toro Writing 'Very Violent' New Crime Thriller, 'Fury,' to Star Oscar Isaac

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments