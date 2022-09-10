After premiering the first teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released more footage from the highly anticipated sequel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.



Director Ryan Coogler appeared to introduce the clip, which shows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) appearing before a government hearing where UN officials are demanding that Wakanda share its vibranium resources. The Queen says that it has always been her country’s policy to never share vibranium “not because of the dangerous potential of vibranium, but because of the dangerous potential of YOU.”



We then cut to a foreign military troop breaking into a Wakandan mining facility and forcing researchers to open up their vibranium reserves…only to be quickly subdued by Okoye and the Dora Milaje. The Dora then bring the captured soldiers into the UN hearing, with Ramonda chastising other countries for trying to take advantage of T’Challa’s death.



“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters on November 11.