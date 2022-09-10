At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible.

“I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in high school and it’s one of the reasons I became a film director and one of my producers is Steven Spielberg who is one of my all-time favorite filmmakers,” Mangold, who took over directing duties on the film from Spielberg, said onstage.

“And Harrison Ford is one of my all-time favorite actors. And my composer is John Williams, one of the all-time great composers. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with you on this. That reminds me of the other wonderful addition to this cast, which is the phenomenal Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I was surrounded by tremendous talent and support and goodwill and advice. I was living out a fantasy I had, wondering what it would feel like to make one of these pictures and honoring in my own mind what these movies are for you and for me, trying to bring that back for next year.”

The “Indiana Jones 5” trailer was wonderful, showing a bunch of great moments: Mads Mikkelsen as a Nazi, Indy riding a horse through the New York subway, a chase that takes place in a Manhattan tickertape parade, and Sallah (played, once again, by John Rhys-Davies). We also see Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character and the trailer ends with Indy getting his whip out and snapping it at a bunch of bad guys, who promptly get out a lot of guns. He ducks.

It looks like it really captures the spirit of the original three films, a spirit that was sadly missing during the most recent installment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

After the trailer ran, a visibly emotional Ford took the stage. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” Ford said, his voice trembling. “I’m very proud to say this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons …” Ford pointed at Phoebe.

Ford continued: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart. I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your ass. I’m delighted to be here again for maybe … No, not maybe. This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much. Thank you to Mangold for picking up the pieces and making a spectacular, spectacular film.”

For her part, Waller-Bridge said, “I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky and keeping up with this guy is exhausting. These films mean a lot to me as well and Jim you have protected and brought back everything people want and need from these films. I cannot wait for you to see it!”

“Indiana Jones 5” opens in theaters on June 30, 2023.