Much of “Indiana Jones 5” remains under wraps, but a sneak peek at the new film has arrived from none other than Oscar-winning composer John Wililams, who unveiled a new musical theme for the movie at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

Williams – who has scored every “Indiana Jones” film thus far – was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of his Maestro of the Movies concert when he played a piece of music called “Helena’s Theme” for the first time. The theme is for the character played in the film by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who Williams described as adventurous and “also a femme fatale.”

The “Star Wars” composer said he was recording the score for “Indiana Jones 5” with director James Mangold when Mangold suggested he debut “Helena’s Theme” at the Hollywood Bowl. “I said, ‘Jim! The picture’s not coming out until next year!’,” Williams relayed, saying Mangold responded with, “That doesn’t matter. Play it at the Bowl anyway.”

The music, which you can hear in the video above (via EW), conjures old Hollywood and is an exciting preview of what’s to come when the untitled “Indiana Jones” sequel opens in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Harrison Ford reprises the role of Jones for a fifth time in the new movie, which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunetee Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Plot details for the new film have been firmly under wraps, but the project has been in the works for years following the release of 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The fifth film was originally to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four “Indiana Jones” movies and co-created the franchise with George Lucas, but Spielberg stepped down from the director’s chair in 2020 to focus on other projects (his next film, “The Fabelmans,” opens this fall) but remains involved as a producer.

Mangold was hand-picked to direct fresh off the success of his Oscar-winning racing drama “Ford v. Ferrari,” and co-wrote the current screenplay with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. His other directing credits include “Logan,” “Cop Land,” “Walk the Line” and “3:10 to Yuma.”

Williams, of course, is one of the most accomplished film composers of all time, earning five Oscars and creating iconic scores ranging from “Jaws” to “Harry Potter” to “Jurassic Park.” He most recently composer the score for 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and wrote a main theme for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. He also scores Spielberg’s upcoming “The Fabelmans.”