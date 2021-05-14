“Indiana Jones 5” has added “Logan” star Boyd Holbrook and “The Resident” actress Shaunette Renée Wilson to appear alongside Harrison Ford returning to his iconic role, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

James Mangold is directing the next film in the installment, replacing Steven Spielberg. “Indiana Jones 5” also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, and it’s unclear what roles the new additions will play in the fifth Indy film.

Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

When “Indiana Jones 5” was first announced in 2016, it was slated for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, then again to July 9, 2021, and will now be released on July 29, 2022. Production hopes to begin this summer.

Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp, who penned 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” exited the project. Kasdan’s involvement continues a family tradition; his father, Lawrence Kasdan, wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

Boyd Holbrook starred in Mangold’s “Logan” and is also known for “The Predator.” He most recently starred in the Sundance horror film “Eight for Silver” and will next be seen in the series “The Sandman.”

Shaunette Renée Wilson appeared in “Black Panther” and is a regular on the series “The Resident.”

Holbrook is represented by Range Management, CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Wilson is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Fox Rothschild.

Deadline first reported the news.