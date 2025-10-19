‘Black Phone 2’ Rings Up $26.5 Million Opening as Box Office Slump Deepens

Blumhouse has snapped out of its slump with “Black Phone 2,” but the overall box office has not as the expected October slowdown continues this weekend.

Released by Universal at 3,411 locations, “Black Phone 2” has earned a solid $26.5 million domestic/$42 million global opening this weekend. That tops the $23.6 million opening of the first “Black Phone” in summer 2022 and is more than double the opening weekend of any Blumhouse release since the start of 2024.

As is usually the case for a successful horror film, the 18-35 demographic has been driving turnout with 63% of the opening weekend audience share. Reception has not been quite as strong as the first “Black Phone” but is still positive with a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 74% critics and 85% audience.

