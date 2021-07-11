‘Black Widow’ Earns $80 Million Box Office Opening With $60 Million From Global Disney+ Sales

Opening weekend estimates for Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” took a hit after Saturday grosses were lower than expected, but the Scarlett Johansson spy/superhero film still has the largest post-pandemic launch to date at $80 million from 4,160 screens.



Just as notable is Disney’s announcement that the Marvel film earned over $60 million worldwide from its Premier Access program, which made “Black Widow” available at home for Disney+ subscribers for $30. This is the first time that Disney has released any PVOD numbers since “Mulan” moved from theaters to Premier Access last summer, with the studio retaining all revenue from those PVOD sales as opposed to splitting it with theaters.



Combined with the domestic launch and a $78 million overseas total, Disney reports that “Black Widow” has earned a $215 million global launch.



Industry estimates had projected an opening in the $87-88 million range after the film grossed $39.5 million on Friday. But Saturday grosses fell 41% from the previous day to $22 million, a sharper second day drop than the 30% seen by “Spider-Man: Far From Home” during its mid-week Fourth of July release two years ago. Despite this, “Black Widow” is still posting a new post-pandemic high just two weeks after “F9” opened to $70 million.



“F9,” meanwhile, became the first Hollywood film since December 2019 to reach $500 million worldwide this past week, and now has a global total of $541.8 million. That includes a domestic third weekend total of $10.8 million and an overall domestic total of $141 million.



Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is in third with $8.7 million in its second weekend, posting a 10-day total of $34.7 million. Another Universal film, Blumhouse’s “The Forever Purge,” is in fourth with $6.7 million and a 10-day total of $27.4 million.



More to come…



