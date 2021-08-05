‘Black Widow’ Debuts at 3rd Among Streaming Movies in Nielsen’s Rankings

In its streaming debut during the week of July 5 to July 11, Disney/Marvel’s “Black Widow” was only the third most-viewed streaming movie for the week, according to Nielsen data.

Nielsen said the film was viewed for 541 million minutes as a Disney+ Premier Access title that required an additional $30 payment — though it fell behind “free” streaming titles including Amazon Prime’s Chris Pratt thriller “The Tomorrow War,” which had another massive week with 1.1 billion viewing minutes, and the Pixar film “Luca” also on Disney+ with 800 million minutes. The 541 million minutes though was good enough to also place ninth overall on Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

Nielsen notes that a majority of “Black Widow’s” streaming audience was made up of people of color, specifically Asian, Black and Hispanic audiences, which counted for 67%, or two-thirds, of its overall audience.

For comparison, Disney’s last Premier Access title was “Cruella” — which Nielsen said netted 280 million minutes in its first week after its release in late May. Disney has also previously said that “Black Widow” made over $60 million through Disney+ domestically in its opening weekend, despite also earning $80 million in domestic box office by also playing in theaters.

“The Tomorrow War” and “Luca” continue to hold strongly in their streaming figures, as the prior week both films also topped a billion viewing minutes and were among the most streamed titles for the week as well.

Other notable titles making their appearance on the Nielsen rankings are the first two “Fear Street” movies. “Part One: 1994” was viewed for 284 million minutes and placed just behind “Black Widow” at fourth, and “Part Two: 1978” in its first few days was viewed for 229 million minutes, placing seventh among streaming films, but not ranking overall.

Nielsen only tracks viewership figures for Amazon, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Check out their full lists for the week here.