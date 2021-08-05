Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Acquired by Netflix Ahead of Venice Premiere

Netflix has acquired the U.S. rights and remaining territories to “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut that stars Olivia Colman.

The film will make its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival this fall. No release date has been set.

“The Lost Daughter” is based on a novel from 2006 by Italian author Elena Ferrante. The film also stars Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris and Dagmara Domińczyk.

Gyllenhaal adapted the screenplay herself based on Ferrante’s novel, and the film tells the story of a woman’s beach vacation that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is also a producer on “The Lost Daughter” along with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films, Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films and Endeavor Content, from whom Netflix acquired the film.

Production took place in Greece in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix again. They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I’m delighted to be included in that company,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement, having previously worked with Netflix on 2018’s “The Kindergarten Teacher.”

“We are honored to be part of this special journey with Maggie, her extraordinary group of collaborators, and now our new partners at Netflix, to bring this powerfully complex story to audiences around the world,” Endeavor Content’s Deborah McIntosh and Negeen Yazdi said in a statement.

Deadline first reported the news.