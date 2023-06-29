“Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth” is on the way, marking the first time in 25 years the landmark sci-fi franchise has had a new video game release. Details on the upcoming title are scarce, but what is known is that the game will take place between the events of the property’s two films: Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” (1982) and Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” (2017).

“Labyrinth” will be set in a post-Blackout Los Angeles. The game has been made possible via a partnership between game publisher Annapurna Interactive and Alcon Interactive Group. It’s set to arrive on PC and console, though which consoles specifically remains under wraps. You can watch its reveal trailer here and in the video above.

The game will be the first title from Annapurna Interactive’s internal studio led by game director Chelsea Hash (“Solar Ash,” “What Remains of Edith Finch”). Annapurna Interactive is previously known as the publisher of award-winning video games including “Stray” and “Outer Wilds.”

If Alcon sounds familiar, that’s because Alcon Entertainment produced “Blade Runner 2049.” Alcon Television Group, meanwhile, is in preproduction on live-action Amazon Prime series “Blade Runner 2099.”

That’s all that’s known about “Blade Runner: Labyrinth” at present, but Annapurna Interactive said more details would be revealed “soon.”

If the game’s moody trailer is anything to go by, it looks to be in line with the tone of the films. With that said, it’s not yet clear whether the trailer is conceptual in nature or representative of what players will be experiencing firsthand. Details such as genre and pricing were not disclosed, leaving it a mystery what players can ultimately expect from the first high-profile “Blade Runner” game in almost three decades.