Who’s Winning the ‘It Ends With Us’ Public Relations War?

Who’s winning the PR war in the ongoing legal battle between “It Ends With Us” co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively? Possibly neither of them, legal experts say, as people — whether they’re in the industry or not — grow increasingly weary of their war of words and lawsuits of the past month.

“There seems to already be a public fatigue with the back and forth here, with neither seemingly clearly free from blame, and no single incident that either can point to as a clearly horrendous act that deserves public backlash,” Los Angeles attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers told TheWrap on Thursday.