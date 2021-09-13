Bleecker Street Acquires Rights to Sophia Ali Comedy ‘India Sweets and Spices’

Bleecker Street announced on Monday that it acquired the rights to the coming-of-age comedy “India Sweets and Spices,” which is written and directed by Geeta Malik and stars “Uncharted” actress Sophia Ali. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and is set for release on November 19.



Ali plays Alia Kapur, an Indian-American college student who returns to her upscale family in New Jersey and soon upends her family’s orderly life with her newfound independence, especially after she discovers secrets about her parents during a family dinner with the son of the local Indian grocery store owners. Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Rish Shah, Deepti Gupta, and Ved Sapru also star.

“’India Sweets and Spices’ is a film so close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a passionate team at Bleecker Street,” said writer/director Geeta Malik. “I know we’re in great hands for sharing our movie with the world.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and CAA, alongside SKG and MW’s respective Heads of Business Affairs, Brian Kornreich and Steve Tsoneff. SK Global Entertainment and Madison Wells produced/financed the film.



Naomi Despres, Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti and Gigi Pritzker are producers on the film, with Adrian Alperovich, Kilian Kerwin, Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll, and Rachel Shane as executive producers.



Sophia Ali is set to make her blockbuster debut alongside Tom Holland in Sony’s adaptation of the “Uncharted” video game series, set for release on February 18. She has also had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” and has starred in the Blumhouse horror film “Truth or Dare.” She is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment, and Malik is repped by Paradigm and The Radmin Company.